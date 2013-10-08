MILAN Oct 8 Funds controlled by U.S. investment management group Blackrock Inc hold a combined 5.13 percent stake in Italian phone company Telecom Italia, data from Italian market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.

Trading activity in Telecom Italia shares has surged recently on speculation about new partners and possible asset sales.

Telecom Italia has a market capitalisation of 11.7 billion euros ($15.88 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7368 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)