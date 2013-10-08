BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
MILAN Oct 8 Funds controlled by U.S. investment management group Blackrock Inc hold a combined 5.13 percent stake in Italian phone company Telecom Italia, data from Italian market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.
Trading activity in Telecom Italia shares has surged recently on speculation about new partners and possible asset sales.
Telecom Italia has a market capitalisation of 11.7 billion euros ($15.88 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: