MILAN Dec 18 U.S. money manager BlackRock
said on Wednesday its stake in Telecom Italia
was 10.12 percent as of Dec. 16 if calculated in accordance with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.
BlackRock's holding as of the same day did not cross the 10
percent threshold when calculated in accordance with Italian
law, it said in a statement.
The number of ordinary shares BlackRock has registered to
vote at Dec. 20 Telecom Italia's shareholder meeting will remain
unchanged at 5.94 percent, the investor said.
The 10.12 percent holding includes ordinary shares that
BlackRock would receive upon conversion of Telecom Italia
convertible bonds as well as ordinary shares over which it has
no voting power.
The Italian telecoms firm will hold a key shareholder
meeting on Friday to decide on whether to oust the board.