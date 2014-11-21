BARCELONA/MILAN Nov 21 Telecom Italia
will likely sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit
to American Tower Corp for almost the full targeted
amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
According to one of the sources, a deal has already been
worked out and could be announced at a Telecom Italia board
meeting on Friday.
Telecom Italia declined to comment, while American Tower did
not respond to an emailed request for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)