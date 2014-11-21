* Telecom Italia to sell Brazilian towers for over 900 mln
euros
* Management to explore options for Tim Brasil-Oi
integration
* Says wants to buy controlling Metroweb stake
(Recast after statement)
By Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni
MILAN/BARCELONA, Nov 21 Telecom Italia
will examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim
Participacoes and local group Oi, it said
as it announced the sale of mobile phone masts for more than 900
million euros ($1.1 billion).
Brazil's telecom market is in the process of consolidating
as growth in mobile telephony slows and operators bulk up to
fund hefty investment in broadband networks.
Telecom Italia, which owns 66.5 percent of TIM
Participacoes, said after a board meeting on Friday it had
mandated its management to "examine in-depth the options for a
possible integration" of Tim Participacoes and Oi.
"The next steps, if there are to be any, will be submitted
to the board for approval," the group said in a statement,
without giving any further details.
It said the board of the Brazilian mobile phone operator had
approved the sale of its mobile phone towers to American Tower
Corp for over 900 million euros, confirming an earlier
report by Reuters.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano had put those
masts up for sale a year ago when he unveiled a 4 billion euro
business plan to cut debt and help fund much-needed investments.
After failing to complete a sale of its Telecom Argentina
unit and delaying the disposal of its mobile towers in Italy,
the Brazilian deal will be regarded as a step forward.
Sources had said before the start of the board meeting
Patuano would tell directors the best option for the company's
Brazilian mobile business would be to pursue an acquisition of
rival Oi.
Any tie-up with Oi would not involve a capital increase at
Telecom Italia but TIM could raise as much as 2 billion euros to
fund the deal, one of the sources said.
The Italian company also confirmed in its statement reports
that it had sent a proposal to Italian infrastructure fund F2i,
asking to start discussions about the acquisition of a
controlling stake in fibre optic provider Metroweb "as soon as
possible".
It said it saw Metroweb as the partner with which it could
quickly come up with a plan to boost investment in faster
networks.
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro)
(Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Pravin
Char and Gunna Dickson)