TURIN, Sept 16 Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe confirmed on Monday that a board meeting expected for September 19 would take place on October 3.

"The September 19 board meeting has not been called. We had a meeting already scheduled for October 3. We've decided to do it then," Bernabe said on the sidelines of a conference.

Earlier on Monday sources told Reuters the Italian telecoms incumbent had scrapped a crucial board meeting set for Sept. 19.

The meeting was expected to discuss a proposal by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica to buy out Telecom Italia's core domestic shareholders.

