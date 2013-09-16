BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
TURIN, Sept 16 Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe confirmed on Monday that a board meeting expected for September 19 would take place on October 3.
"The September 19 board meeting has not been called. We had a meeting already scheduled for October 3. We've decided to do it then," Bernabe said on the sidelines of a conference.
Earlier on Monday sources told Reuters the Italian telecoms incumbent had scrapped a crucial board meeting set for Sept. 19.
The meeting was expected to discuss a proposal by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica to buy out Telecom Italia's core domestic shareholders.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
* NCI Inc- determined that actual amount of embezzlement during period from January 1, 2010, through January 10, 2017, was approximately $19.4 million