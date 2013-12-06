MILAN Dec 6 Proxy advisor Glass Lewis has
recommended that shareholders vote in favour of a proposal to
remove the board of Italy's Telecom Italia, two
sources who have seen the recommendation told Reuters on Friday.
Telecom Italia is the target of a campaign by shareholder
Findim, owned by businessman Marco Fossati, and small investors
group ASATI aimed at ousting the phone company's board, which
they say caters more to the interests of core shareholders, like
Spain's Telefonica, than to all other investors.
Findim owns 5 percent of Telecom Italia.
Earlier this week influential proxy adviser ISS recommended
to back Fossati's proposal.
One of the sources said Glass Lewis wrote in its report
that: "Based on available disclosure, we believe Findim has
submitted a fairly compelling case to suggest the incumbent
board has, at the very least, undertaken several recent actions
that appear to favour Telefonica and its competitive position at
the expense of Telecom and its unaffiliated investors."
"Findim has fairly demonstrated independent shareholders are
more likely to benefit from a board renewal than from
maintenance of the status quo," the report also said according
to the source.
Telecom Italia shareholders will hold a general meeting on
Dec. 20 to decide on the matter.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)