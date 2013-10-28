MILAN Oct 28 Telecom Italia board
member Tarak Ben Ammar said board members were not planning a
mass resignation at the upcoming board meeting to avoid voting
on a request for a shareholder meeting by investor Marco
Fossati.
Fossati, which owns around 5 percent of Telecom Italia
through holding company Findim, wants the AGM to revoke the
current board, dominated by representatives of holding Telco.
Telco is controlled by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica
- the biggest investor in Telecom Italia - insurer
Generali and banks IntesaSanpaolo and
Mediobanca.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)