MILAN Oct 2 Italian telecoms company Telecom
Italia could appoint Angelo Provasoli, chairman of
publisher RCS MediaGroup, as an independent board
member on Thursday, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
Provasoli, former dean of Milan's elite business university
Bocconi and head of the supervisory board at state fund Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, would replace Elio Catania who resigned in
September after being embroiled in a insider trading probe.
"Provasoli is the candidate of (Telecom Italia's) nomination
committee," the source told Reuters.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
Fund managers' association Assogestioni has proposed finance
professor Francesca Cornelli as its candidate.
The board of Telecom Italia will decide on the replacement
of Catania when it meets on Thursday. At the meeting Chairman
Franco Bernabe is expected to resign following a strategy clash
with the phone company's core shareholders.
