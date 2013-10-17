MILAN Oct 17 Telecom Italia investor
Marco Fossati, who has called for a new strategy and possibly
new management to revive the debt-laden company, has demanded a
shareholder meeting to discuss an overhaul of the group's board.
Fossati, whose family holding company Findim holds 5 percent
of the Italian telecoms group, did not elaborate on his proposal
in a statement released by Findim on Thursday calling for the
meeting, which would need to be approved by the board before it
could take place.
The businessman is seen as opposed to the possible sale of
Telecom Italia's prized TIM Participacoes unit in
Brazil to fix the Italian group's balance sheet, which is
burdened by nearly 29 billion euros ($39 billion) in net debt.
The sale is expected to be endorsed by Spain's Telefonica
.
Telefonica is set to gain control of the Italian telecoms
group after securing a deal in September that will allow it to
gradually increase its stake in Telecom Italia's holding
company, Telco, by buying out Italian co-investors Assicurazioni
Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca
. Telco controls Telecom Italia through a stake of just
22.4 percent.
Fossati, who has been calling for a change in Telecom
Italia's shareholder structure and has advocated a merger with
another telecoms company, has argued that the Brazilian asset
offers opportunities in a growth market.
In Thursday's statement, Findim said last month's Telefonica
deal could affect the Italian group's strategy and management,
especially in Brazil and in Argentina, where Telecom Italia
controls Telecom Argentina. The Italian group competes
with Telefonica in both countries.
Telecom Italia's new Chief Executive Marco Patuano, formerly
its chief operating officer, is due to present a new business
plan at a board meeting on Nov. 7 when the company releases its
quarterly results.
He was appointed after the Telefonica deal to replace
executive chairman Franco Bernabe, who resigned in a strategy
clash with Telco shareholders.
Bernabe had opposed the deal with Telefonica, several
sources said, but failed to gain support for a rights issue
needed to underpin Telecom Italia's credit ratings and fund
investments.
Fossati has said previously that he would support a capital
increase at Telecom Italia to fund a credible business plan.
Bernabe was against asset sales and analysts say that the
change at the top increases the likelihood that Telecom Italia
will put TIM Participacoes up for sale to help cut debt and
finance badly-needed domestic investments.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Susan Fenton)