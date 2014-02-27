MILAN Feb 27 The board of Italy's biggest phone
group Telecom Italia approved on Thursday a set of
guidelines aimed at safeguarding the interest of minority
shareholders when the board is up for renewal in April.
According to the new guidelines, the new board would have to
have a clear majority of directors who are independent from
Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder Telco, Telecom Italia said
in a statement.
Telco has a 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia. It is a
holding that has Spanish phone operator Telefonica,
with which Telecom Italia competes in Latin America, as its
biggest investor. Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and
Mediobanca and insurer Generali are also
core shareholders in Telco.
The new guidelines follow action by rebel minority investor
Marco Fossati, who has accused the board of favouring Telefonica
and nearly succeeded in throwing the board out at a shareholder
meeting in December.
Under the guidelines, the new chairman of Telecom Italia, to
be elected at a planned shareholder meeting on April 16, will
have to be independent from the biggest investors to represent
the interest of all shareholders fairly, Telecom Italia said in
a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by David Evans)