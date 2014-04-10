MILAN, April 10 A board overhaul at Telecom
Italia is set to placate belligerent minority
investors, allowing Chief Executive Marco Patuano to focus on
revamping the company's domestic business as the Italian economy
begins to revive.
Yet questions remain over how he will handle a prospective
sale of Telecom Italia's Brazilian assets.
Since his appointment in October, Patuano, who enjoys the
backing of Spain's Telefonica and three other core
investors, has faced a revolt by investors led by dissident
shareholder Marco Fossati who are unhappy about the Spanish
company's influence over Telecom Italia.
Reacting to the challenge, Telecom Italia's main investors
agreed in March to put forward a majority of independent
directors in a board renewal that is due on April 16.
Fossati has welcomed the change, while saying that minority
shareholders still needed more representation.
Telefonica and the other core investors control Italy's
biggest phone company via an investment vehicle called Telco.
Giuseppe Recchi, prospective chairman of the more
independent board, told Reuters at the end of March he would not
interfere with Patuano's strategy of selling assets to fund
much-needed network upgrades and cut a heavy debt pile.
The improving Italian economy and speculation that Patuano
will sell Telecom Italia's Brazilian assets have sent the
company's shares soaring 50 percent in the last year,
outperforming a broader rally by Italian stocks.
As the country emerges from its worst recession in 70 years,
the end of a phone market price war could spell a turnaround in
the fortunes of a company that gets two thirds of its revenue
from Italy.
"It has never been the right call to buy Telecom Italia
shares purely on valuation grounds," Berenberg analysts said.
"This time, there are real prospects for an improvement in
domestic operating momentum against a backdrop of changing
competitor behaviour."
Berenberg upgraded the stock to "buy" on March 27 and set a
target price of 1 euro, 13 percent above the current price.
BRAZILIAN BREAK-UP?
Telecom Italia needs to invest heavily in network upgrades
at home to capture growing demand for broadband and fight rivals
such as cash-rich Vodafone, while still striving to cut
its net debt of nearly three times core profit.
Patuano has around 2 billion euros of asset sales in the
pipeline that could underpin his investment plans.
Despite the board reform, he will face challenges in
representing the interests of all shareholders when dealing with
Telecom Italia's Brazilian wireless unit TIM Brasil,
which competes directly with Telefonica.
Telefonica is the largest investor in Telecom Italia, with
an indirect stake of almost 15 percent, and has the option to
increase its holding. The group would like to break up TIM
Brasil and share its assets with other Brazilian telecom
companies, sources close to Telefonica have said.
But Fossati, the dissident investor, has said Telecom Italia
should keep TIM Brasil and seek a tie-up with Brazilian
broadband operator GVT, owned by France's Vivendi.
"Telco has removed the conflict of interest," said Sergio
Carbonara, founder of proxy adviser Frontis Governance,
referring to the board candidates put forward by Telco.
"But there are still risks the board could be influenced
given that Patuano, who is somehow the expression of the
majority shareholder, has strong expertise and there is no-one
who can really balance him in his role as company chief," he
said.
Telefonica's involvement in Telecom Italia has landed it
with a dilemma in Brazil, where the Spanish company controls the
top mobile phone company Vivo.
Its parallel, indirect stake in TIM Brasil has caught
Telefonica in the crosshairs of Brazil's competition watchdog,
which has ordered it to scale back its presence in the country
by mid-2015, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Patuano has said TIM Brasil, which has a market value of
more than $12 billion, is not on the block. But he would
consider a sale if he were to receive a "jumbo" offer.
A source familiar with the matter said Patuano will buy time
on Brazil, allowing the Spanish group to push ahead with its
strategy of trying to join up with partners such as Grupo Oi
and Mexico's America Movil to make a
possible joint offer for TIM Brasil towards the end of the year.
TIM Brasil's new owners would then break the company up,
placating the Brazilian regulator.
But if Telefonica's Brazilian plans fail, it may have to
consider selling its stake in Telecom Italia to satisfy the
regulator.
"At one point, in the next six to 12 months, Telefonica will
have to decide: either be a full partner or give up and say
goodbye," a Telecom Italia investor said, asking not to be
named.
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Tom Pfeiffer)