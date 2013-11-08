MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia said on
Friday it had placed a 1.3 billion euro 6.15 percent fixed-rate
guaranteed subordinated mandatory convertible bond due November
2016.
Telecom Italia said late on Thursday it aimed to raise
around 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) through the bond issue and
asset sales to stave off a credit rating downgrade and
strengthen operations in Italy and Brazil.
The bond is convertible to ordinary Telecom Italia shares.
The company did not issue a bond convertible to savings shares,
as planned, because of strong demand for the bond convertible to
ordinary shares, the company said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Cowell)