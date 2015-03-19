(Adds details)
MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia SpA has
launched an offering of unsecured equity-linked bonds, seeking
up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to help fund a recently
announced investment plan.
The heavily indebted Italian phone group said last month it
would spend 14.5 billion euros in the next three years on laying
more fibre optic cables in Italy and upgrading its mobile
network in Brazil.
Telecom Italia also said on Thursday it will convene a
shareholders' meeting to seek approval for a share issue to
serve the bond conversion.
The bonds, which will mature in 2022 and will be offered to
qualified institutional investors, are expected to pay a coupon
of between 0.875 and 1.375 percent a year, payable semi-annually
starting from September this year.
The conversion price is expected to be set at a 70 percent
premium above a reference price equal to the volume-weighted
average price of the shares on the Milan bourse on March 20.
The final principal amount, coupon and conversion price will
be announced on March 20. Settlement is expected on March 26.
BNP Paribas and JPMorgan are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners of the offering. Barclays,
Citi, Credit Suisse and UniCredit are also acting as joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)