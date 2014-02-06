MILAN Feb 6 The board of Italian phone group
Telecom Italia agreed on a procedure that would make
it more complex to sell its Brazilian unit TIM Brasil
.
"The procedure meets the highest standards of governance and
regulates the investigation and decision- making process for any
transaction that may result in the transfer ... of its holdings
in Tim Brasil," Telecom Italia said in a statement.
When it first announced plans to adopt a special procedure
for the possible sale of TIM Brasil, Telecom Italia said last
month that any offer for the unit should be evaluated by
independent directors, possibly complicating any deal.
In Thursday's statement, Telecom Italia said it examine
governance issues at a board meeting on Feb. 27. It also said it
had decided to cancel its 3 billion euro hybrid bond plan.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)