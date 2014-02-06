* New safeguards to apply in case of sale of TIM Brazil,
large deals
* Telecom Italia cancels 3 bln euro hybrid bond plan
* Vito Gamberale could become new Telecom Italia chairman
-sources
(Adds sources on future chairman, details on procedure)
MILAN, Feb 6 The board of Italian phone group
Telecom Italia has agreed on a procedure that would
introduce new safeguards for shareholders should it decide to
sell its Brazilian unit TIM Brazil.
In a statement on Thursday announcing its decision, Telecom
Italia did not publish the full details of the new procedure,
which would also apply to all deals worth more than 2 billion
euros ($2.7 billion).
Last month, the company had said that it wanted to make sure
independent directors would evaluate any sale proposal for TIM
Brazil, possibly complicating a deal.
Wireless carrier TIM Brazil is Telecom Italia's main source
of growth but has become the focus of tensions among
shareholders over how the Italian telecoms group should cut debt
and fund much-needed domestic investment.
Telecom Italia and its biggest shareholder, Spanish telecoms
group Telefonica, are also direct competitors in
Brazil.
Rebel Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati says this
conflict of interest could force Chief Executive Marco Patuano
to take decisions favouring the Spanish telecoms giant.
Under the new procedure, any sale of TIM Brasil would need
approval at a special shareholders' meeting where Telefonica, if
identified as party with a directly-related interest, would be
left out of the vote.
Telecom Italia also said it had decided to cancel its 3
billion euro hybrid bond plan, a direct consequence of an
earlier decision by rating agencies not to treat these kind of
bonds as equity.
The change has also triggered early redemptions of hybrid
bonds by other companies, notably steel-maker ArcelorMittal
. Telecom Italia had already decided last week to
redeem an outstanding bond.
In Thursday's statement, Telecom Italia said it will examine
governance issues at a board meeting on Feb. 27.
Telecom Italia's controlling investor Telco, which has
Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions among its
shareholders, is in talks to give minority investors led by
Fossati the power to appoint the chairman when its board is
renewed this spring, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
If an agreement is reached, veteran Italian business
executive and infrastructure fund F2i CEO Vito Gamberale could
be appointed as Telecom Italia chairman, the sources said.
Telecom Italia, Telco and F2i were not available for
comment.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by
Lisa Jucca; Editing by Anthony Barker)