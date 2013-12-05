MILAN Dec 5 Telecom Italia investor
Marco Fossati, who is seeking to remove the company's board at a
shareholder meeting on Dec. 20, said the solution to a ruling in
Brazil "cannot and must not be the forced sale" of the Italian
company's TIM unit in the country.
On Wednesday Brazilian regulator Cade ruled Telefonica
, which jointly controls Telecom Italia together with
three Italian investors, must exit its direct and indirect stake
in TIM or seek a new partner for its Brazilian Vivo mobile phone
unit.
In a statement from his Findim holding company, Fossati
called for Italian authorities to "recognise" that holding
company Telco de-facto controls Telecom Italia.
Telefonica and Italy's Assicurazioni Generali, Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo have a 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia
through investment vehicle Telco.
