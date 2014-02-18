Morning News Call - India, April 28

(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, May 1 as markets are closed for Maharashtra Din and May Day) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal at an industry event