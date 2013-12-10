BRIEF-NCXX Group updates on business and capital alliance with C'sMEN
* Says it and C'sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement
ROME Dec 10 The board of Telecom Italia is not considering any plan to break up the company's Brazilian wireless unit TIM Participacoes, CEO Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.
"The board is not studying any break-up of TIM Brasil. I will never grow tired of repeating that it is for us a strategic company," he said on the sidelines of an event.
A government source in Brazil said on Monday the country's antitrust watchdog had not ruled out a possible break-up of TIM Brasil into units to be bought by local rivals.
Speculation about a break-up of TIM Brasil sent Telecom Italia shares up as much as 3.6 percent on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to 115.6 million euros in 2015
MARIBOR, Slovenia, April 7 A firm in Slovenia are giving tombstones a 21st-century makeover, with 48-inch interactive screens that can show pictures, video and other digital content.