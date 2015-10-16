MILAN Oct 16 Telecom Italia said on Friday it would resume talks with the main shareholders of broadband company Metroweb to see whether they can share investments to build an ultra-fast broadband network in Italy.

A multi-billion euro plan by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government to build a nationwide broadband network has run into difficulties given disagreements over the role Telecom Italia should play in it.

However, Metroweb's top two shareholders - infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's investment arm - recently sent a letter to Telecom Italia, setting no limits to the phone group's presence in Metroweb, a source close to the matter said last week.

In a statement after a board meeting on Friday, Telecom Italia said it had decided to resume talks with the two shareholders "with regards to the possibility of sharing a plan of investments in the FTTH (fiber-to-the home) network". (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)