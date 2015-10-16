(Adds details of govt strategy, background to talks)
MILAN Oct 16 Telecom Italia said on
Friday it would resume talks with the main shareholders of fibre
optic company Metroweb over plans to build a broadband network
in Italy.
At stake in the negotiations is who will call the shots to
implement the government's 12-billion-euro project to roll out
faster Internet nationwide, a major plank of Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's reformist agenda.
Metroweb is a small fibre optic company controlled by
infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti through its investment arm Fondo Strategico Italiano
(FSI). It has become politically sensitive because Renzi's
government considers it the building block of its broadband
plan.
That plan ran into difficulties earlier this year given
disagreements over whether Telecom Italia could be allowed to
take control of Metroweb.
However, Metroweb's top two investors recently sent a letter
to Telecom Italia, setting no limits to the phone group's
presence in Metroweb, a source close to the matter said last
week.
In a statement after a board meeting on Friday, Telecom
Italia said it had examined the new proposal received by F2i and
FSI, without elaborating on its content. It said the board
decided to resume talks with the two Metroweb shareholders "with
regards to the possibility of sharing a plan of investments in
the FTTH (fibre-to-the home) network".
Renzi's government has pledged to invest around 7 billion
euros to develop the network, with the remainder coming from the
private sector.
However, Telecom Italia is worried that a fast switch to
ultra-broadband would render its ageing 15 billion-euro copper
network redundant, and wants to make investments only where it
is profitable to do so.
Another possible hurdle is that Telecom Italia's competitors
Vodafone and Wind are likely to cry foul at any plan that puts
the former monopolist in a dominant position, and this could be
blocked by the antitrust watchdog.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)