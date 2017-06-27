MILAN, June 27 Telecom Italia will
increase its ultrafast broadband coverage in Rome to 98 percent
by the end of this year from a current 88 percent, CEO Flavio
Cattaneo said on Tuesday.
The company also aims in a year to have about 60 percent of
Rome covered with so-called fiber-to-the-home technology that
carries broadband cable into people's homes, Cattaneo said.
The chief executive was speaking at a closed-door conference
and his comments were referred by a company spokesman.
On Monday sources said Italy's Open Fiber was close to
sealing a deal with Acea to use the utility's
infrastructure in Rome to roll out ultrafast broadband in the
capital.
Open Fiber, the broadband business owned by Italy's biggest
utility Enel and state lender CDP, has been seeking to
do deals with utilities across Italy as it takes on Telecom
Italia in its network investments.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)