MILAN May 30 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had increased the maximum amount of a buyback it is carrying out on a series of dollar-denominated bonds.

In a statement the Italian telecoms group said that at 1700 New York time on May 29 it had received tenders on the bonds to the tune of $1.986 billion.

It had decided therefore to increase the cap on the buyback to $1.577 billion from a previous cap of $750 million, it said.

The buyback on the Telecom Italia Capital notes was on the U.S. market.