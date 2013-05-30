BRIEF-Digiwin Software sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to widen
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(6.4 million yuan)
MILAN May 30 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had increased the maximum amount of a buyback it is carrying out on a series of dollar-denominated bonds.
In a statement the Italian telecoms group said that at 1700 New York time on May 29 it had received tenders on the bonds to the tune of $1.986 billion.
It had decided therefore to increase the cap on the buyback to $1.577 billion from a previous cap of $750 million, it said.
The buyback on the Telecom Italia Capital notes was on the U.S. market. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says it receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($21.77 million) on information technology
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing