MILAN Jan 15 Telecom Italia's rebel
shareholder Marco Fossati has asked for a change to the Italian
phone group's by-laws to give minority investors greater board
representation, a document showed on Wednesday.
In a letter sent to Telecom Italia's board, Fossati's Findim
Group, which owns 5 percent of the company, asked for a
proportional voting system to be introduced.
According to rules currently in place, the slate of board
member candidates which gets majority backing has the right to
appoint four-fifths of the board members.
