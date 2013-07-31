* Chairman considering a capital increase - report
* Telecom Italia says capital hike not on meeting agenda
* Capital hike not appealing to core investors-fund manager
* Shares fall more than 5 percent
(Adds company saying capital hike not on agenda for Thursday,
analyst comment)
MILAN, July 31 Telecom Italia shares
fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday after a media report said
the debt-laden phone group was considering a capital increase.
In response to the unsourced report in newspaper Il
Messaggero, Telecom Italia said the issue of a capital increase
was not on the agenda of its board meeting on Thursday.
The statement failed to reassure investors and at 0939 GMT
its shares were down 5.2 percent at 0.515 euros.
Telecom Italia's margins have been eroded by tough
competition and a deep recession in Italy, weighing on its share
price and making it harder to cut more than 28 billion euros
($37 billion) of net debt.
After the collapse of tie-up talks with cash-rich Hutchison
Whampoa and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris earlier
this year, Telecom Italia needs to find resources to cut its
debt and fund investments in growth areas.
Analysts have said a cash call or a possible sale of its
Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes could be possible
options, as well as a sale of a stake in its domestic fixed-line
phone network.
Small investors association Asati said on Wednesday it had
called on the company's board to decide on capital strengthening
measures to present to shareholders by the end of December.
Its core shareholders - Telefonica and Italian
financial institutions Generali, Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo - are disappointed with their
investment in the company whose market value has fallen four-
fold since they took control five years ago.
"A capital increase would not be very appealing at all
unless it was part of a broader strategic plan," Zenit fund
manager Stefano Fabiani said. "I don't think the core
shareholders would be interested in taking up a capital hike."
The Messaggero said writedowns of up to 2 billion euros were
expected to result in a first-half loss.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Erica Billingham)