MILAN Dec 20 Italy's state-backed financing
body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would invest in a new
company set up to manage Telecom Italia's fixed-line
network, its head was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Italy's biggest telecom group is considering separating its
copper network into a new entity and then selling a stake to
CDP. The move would help the Italian incumbent raise funds to
cut its debt.
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could bring in the new company
financial resources to invest in the broadband "with a long-term
horizon", Franco Bassanini said, according to Il Sole 24 Ore
newspaper.
One of the hurdles to the project that has been under
discussion for months is the governance of the new company which
would acquire Telecom Italia's network.
In the interview Bassanini hinted at a possible solution
that would let Telecom remain in control of the network.
"It is not important what stake Telecom will have in the new
company, it could even have an overwhelming majority," Bassanini
said.
"As the fixed-line network is a key asset linked to
(Telecom's) debt, we need to find a balance between the vital
interest of Telecom and the need to invest in the network."
CDP chairman said the new company would also gain control of
Metroweb and other optic fibre infrastructures that are in the
hands of Italian local authorities.
