BRIEF-GET holdings updates on proposed spin-off
* Says on 18 May , stock exchange has confirmed that company may proceed with proposed spin-off
MILAN, March 19 Flavio Cattaneo, currently CEO of Italian railway firm NTV, is favourite to become Telecom Italia's new chief executive after the resignation of Marco Patuano, four sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
Cattaneo is already a board member at Telecom Italia. Three sources familiar with the situation had earlier said that Patuano has submitted his resignation.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Paola Arosio and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says on 18 May , stock exchange has confirmed that company may proceed with proposed spin-off
* Company and each of subscribers entered into subscription agreements