MILAN, March 4 Telecom Italia on
Friday denied a report in gossip website Dagospia which said
Chief Executive Marco Patuano was leaving the company to be
replaced by former head of Italian state TV Luigi Gubitosi.
The report said that Patuano would be heading to Africa's
largest telecoms operator MTN.
"Telecom Italia categorically denies the report, it is
groundless," a spokeswoman for the company said.
The Dagospia report follows growing media speculation that
Patuano's job is at risk due to growing pressure from top
investor Vivendi.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)