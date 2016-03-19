* Resignation to be formalised in two to three days - source
* Flavio Cattaneo favourite to succeed Patuano - sources
* Departure seen as sign of growing Vivendi influence
(Recasts with details, Vivendi no comment)
By Agnieszka Flak and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano is stepping down, four sources close to
the matter said on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation about
his future as top shareholder Vivendi tightens its
grip.
Patuano's resignation will be formalised in the next few
days, a fifth source said. Patuano, 51, whose mandate was due to
run for another year, was not available for comment.
His relations with Vivendi have been tense since the French
media company took a stake of just over 8 percent in Telecom
Italia in June, a source close to the matter has said.
Vivendi got the stake as part payment for selling Brazilian
broadband company GVT to Spain's Telefonica, which at
the time was Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder.
Since then, the French company headed by tycoon Vincent
Bollore has tripled its stake in Telecom Italia to 24.9 percent,
secured four board seats and pressured Patuano to cut costs at
home, and also decide what to do with its Brazilian business.
Sources have said Vivendi wants to sell TIM Participacoes
, Brazil's second-biggest mobile network operator,
while Patuano considers the business to be a strategic asset.
Vivendi declined to comment on Saturday.
Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Italian railway company NTV and a
Telecom Italia board member, is favourite to succeed Patuano,
other sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Cattaneo has many years of experience at state-controlled
firms, including as head of Italian state broadcaster RAI and as
CEO of gas grid operator Terna. He is also on the board
of insurer Generali, where sources said Bollore
exerted his influence in a recent management change.
A source close to Cattaneo said he had not received an offer
from Telecom Italia and "is happy where he is". Cattaneo was not
immediately available for comment.
The rest of Telecom Italia's board will stay on, with
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi standing in as CEO until a replacement
for Patuano is found, two sources said. Patuano's severance pay
would be about 7 million euros ($7.9 million), one said.
BRAZILIAN DIFFERENCE
Patuano, who started his career in Telecom Italia in 1990
and worked up through the ranks, has stepped up spending on
faster, fixed and mobile networks as Italy seeks to get the
country's internet up to speed with the rest of Europe.
He has pushed for asset sales to reduce Telecom Italia's
debt of 27 billion euros and struck deals with content providers
in search of new sources of income.
But industry insiders say the changes were not happening
quickly enough for Vivendi and differences of opinion over the
best Brazilian strategy were not helping.
Last month, Telecom Italia walked away from a proposal to
merge TIM with rival Oi and one of the sources said a
sale of the Brazilian mobile operator now looked likely.
"Patuano and the French had different views on Brazil. I now
expect an acceleration on this front," said Tommaso Iaquinta of
boutique investment bank Livolsi-Iaquinta & Partners.
Telecom Italia shares have risen about 20 percent during the
past four weeks as investors bet that pressure from Vivendi
could lead to a radical overhaul of the company, and possibly a
tie-up with another telecoms or media firm.
The chief executive of French telecoms company Orange
, Stephane Richard, said this month he would consider a
tie-up with Telecom Italia if Bollore asked him but he did not
think that was his intention.
Sources have also told Reuters that Vivendi is in talks to
buy the pay-TV business of former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's broadcaster Mediaset - a deal which could
lead to a broader alliance between the two companies.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Additonal reporting by Paola Arosio, Maria Pia Quaglia,
Valentina Za in Milan and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; editing by
Greg Mahlich and David Clarke)