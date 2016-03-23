MILAN, March 23 Telecom Italia is
likely to appoint a new chief executive by the end of March
after the departure this week of Marco Patuano over
disagreements with top shareholder Vivendi, sources
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The Italian phone group's nominations committee is due to
meet on Thursday for a first examination of a list of possible
candidates, one of the sources said.
"The idea is to move quite quickly, also to smooth the
transition; if there is no decision before Easter, then shortly
after," another source added.
Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Italian railway company NTV and a
Telecom Italia board member, continues to be seen as favourite
to succeed Patuano, the sources added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Paola Arosio, editing by
Valentina Za)