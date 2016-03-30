* Cattaneo to replace Marco Patuano who resigned March 21
* First tasks include INWIT stake sale, Brazil unit fate
* Picked because of T.Italia exposure, political links
-sources
(Adds details, context)
By Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, March 30 Telecom Italia has
appointed state-industry veteran Flavio Cattaneo as chief
executive to replace Marco Patuano, who resigned over what
sources said were clashes over strategy with top investor
Vivendi.
Milan-born Cattaneo, already a board member at Telecom
Italia, takes over as the former state phone monopoly steps up
investments in an ultrafast broadband network, a pet project of
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who wants to get Italy up to speed
with the rest of Europe.
The decision after a two-hour board meeting on Wednesday was
unanimous, one source added.
"Cattaneo's someone who knows how to speak to the market and
he'll need that given all the challenges Telecom Italia faces,"
a person who knows the executive said.
Cattaneo inherits a heavily indebted company whose revenues
have declined steadily amid tough competition in its mature home
market and which is now also grappling with an economic downturn
in Brazil, its key foreign market.
Sources said political connections, a strong track record in
regulated industries and close links to companies of interest to
Vivendi argued for Cattaneo's appointment.
Vivendi, headed by French magnate Vincent Bollore, has built
up a stake of 24.9 percent in Telecom Italia.
Cattaneo, close to the head of influential investment bank
Mediobanca, also sits on the board of Italy's biggest
insurer Generali, where sources said Bollore recently
exerted his influence to appoint a Frenchman to the top spot.
The 52-year-old has wide experience at Italian
state-controlled firms, including as director general at
broadcaster RAI and CEO of power grid operator Terna.
He had been widely tipped to succeed Patuano, who quit on March
21.
While Cattaneo is not seen as close to Renzi, he is
well-connected to Silvio Berlusconi at a time when Vivendi is
said to be seeking an alliance with the former prime minister's
broadcaster Mediaset over its pay-TV business.
Cattaneo's experience at RAI and his two years at Telecom
Italia as board member fit with Bollore's plan of turning the
Italian phone group into a telecommunications and content
platform, with a strong focus on southern Europe.
"He's one of the few people of his age that combines
experience in content and running a regulated business," a
source said.
His nearly nine-year tenure at Terna have also cemented his
reputation as a turnaround guru after he expanded operations
beyond its core regulated grid business to improve returns for
investors, they added.
"He did very well in Terna, developing new business and
generating margins for the company," one of the people said.
Cattaneo currently serves as CEO of Italian railway company
NTV, which he brought back to profit earlier than expected.
The need to turn round Telecom Italia may involve
politically sensitive job cuts. Sources said the need for more
aggressive cost cutting had caused friction between Patuano, a
group veteran, and Vivendi.
The sale of a stake in tower unit INWIT and the
fate of Telecom Italia's Brazil unit will be among the first
decisions Cattaneo will have to take.
Patuano considered TIM Participacoes a strategic
asset while Vivendi has been pushing to exit Brazil, sources
have said.
"The mix of a new CEO coupled with a more aggressive stance
from the main shareholder could translate into a speed up in
terms of corporate actions," one trader said.
Telecom Italia's shares closed down 0.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Ilaria Poleschi and
Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)