MILAN, April 4 The chief executive of Telecom
Italia said conditions were not in place for a
possible spin-off of the telecoms group's access network, which
represents only a possible strategic option.
Telecom Italia's Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told Il
Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday the group was open to consider a
possible spin-off "as long as it adds value."
The paper quoted in a separate article a company document
which described different options for the network, including a
stake sale from which Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least
4 billion euros.
"What was mentioned was a strategic analysis, not an
operational plan," CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the
sidelines of an event.
"Conditions are not there for this to happen. I can't see
great benefits for the company and the country," he added.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za)