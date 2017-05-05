MILAN May 5 Telecom Italia confirmed Giuseppe Recchi in his position as executive chairman and the chief executive of top shareholder Vivendi as his deputy, Italy's biggest phone group said in a statement on Friday.

The appointments come a day after the French media group tightened its grip on Telecom Italia by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.

Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, had put its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine top of its list of candidates for Telecom Italia's board, which in Italy usually indicates the proposed chairman.

However, three sources close to the matter had told Reuters that Recchi would likely be confirmed in the job for now as Vivendi waited for a European ruling on its sway over Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)