MILAN Oct 10 Telecom Italia is likely
to decide on former chairman Franco Beranbe's successor on Nov.
7, when its board meets to discuss a new business plan, a source
close to the matter said.
"A list of candidates will be presented to the board at the
next meeting," the source told Reuters, adding that the board
would be asked to take a vote at the meeting, which would take
place on Nov.7.
Bernabe resigned earlier in October after a strategy clash
with core shareholders and his role has been taken on an interim
basis by deputy chairman Aldo Minucci.
According to the source, Telecom Italia needs to appoint a
permanent chairman to start a new reorganisation plan.
Telecom Italia could not be reached for comment.
Sources close to the situation have told Reuters Poste
Italiane CEO Massimo Sarmi has been a frontrunner to replace
Bernabe as chairman.
Telecom Italia's new chief executive Marco Patuano, who took
Bernabe's executive powers, is expected to unveil a business
plan outlining the future of its South American units and a
possible corporate restructuring in Italy.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Paola Arosio and Elaine Hardcastle)