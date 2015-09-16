MILAN, Sept 16 Telecom Italia is
unlikely to proceed with the conversion of its 6 billion
savings shares into ordinary stock until the price gap between
the two classes of shares widens from current levels, three
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The Italian phone group has said it will discuss the
possible conversion in the second half of 2015. Such a move
would be designed to generate cash for the heavily indebted
company: savings shares do not have voting rights but they are
expensive for firms because their holders are entitled to a
dividend every year.
In 2015 for example, Telecom Italia has not paid a dividend
on its ordinary stock but paid 166 million euros to holders of
savings shares.
Two of the sources said that to make the conversion
appealing for both the company and investors, the price gap
between the two classes of shares should be at least 20 percent,
compared with a current spread of around 15 percent.
A third source said the spread was not wide enough at
present, adding he expected the conversion to take place early
next year.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan and Pamela Barbaglia in
London, writing by Silvia Aloisi)