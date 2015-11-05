* Stock conversion will dilute investors, including Vivendi
* Conversion to be voted on in December
* Conversion could raise up to 573 mln euros cash
MILAN, Nov 5 Telecom Italia has
decided to go ahead with a conversion of its more than six
billion saving shares into ordinary stock to raise
cash, in a move which would dilute the grip on the company of
its two French investors.
Vincent Bollore's Vivendi has gradually built up a
stake of just over 20 percent to become Telecom Italia's top
shareholder, while tycoon Xavier Niel bought call options last
month that could potentially turn him into its second-largest
investor, raising questions about their ambitions for the
indebted company.
Vivendi's stake could decrease to just under 14 percent if
all saving shares are handed in, unless it buys new shares,
Reuters calculations show. Vivendi had no comment.
Italy's biggest phone group said in a statement the
conversion will simplify its capital structure, increase the
free float of readily tradeable shares, boost liquidity and help
pay for planned investments in fixed and mobile networks.
The company said it would give one ordinary share in
exchange for each saving share voluntarily tendered, along with
a 9.5 euro cents payment in cash. Stock not tendered would be
converted under a mandatory scheme at a ratio of 0.87 ordinary
shares for each saving share.
If all saving shares are tendered voluntarily, that would
raise Telecom Italia around 573 million euros ($623 million) in
cash, according to Reuters calculations.
A stock conversion would also save the company from having
to pay expensive dividends on the saving shares. It has not paid
a dividend on its ordinary stock this year but paid 166 million
euros on its savings shares.
Telecom Italia said saving shareholders would not be
entitled to a dividend on 2015 earnings, because the conversion
is expected to take effect before the payment is due. Ordinary
and saving shareholders will vote on the matter at meetings in
December.
Sources told Reuters in September that a conversion would
only be appealing to Telecom Italia once the price gap between
the two share classes reached at least 20 percent. That level
was breached on Oct. 23 and has held since then.
Later on Thursday, Telecom Italia reported a 14.8 percent
drop in nine-month core earnings after one-off charges, in line
with expectations, as improving domestic operations failed to
offset a further deterioration in its key Brazilian
market.
Adjusted net debt stood at 26.8 billion euros at the end of
September, down 188 million euros from three months earlier.
($1 = 0.9194 euro)
