BRIEF-Wuxi Taiji Industry's unit wins mechanical related project worth 2.2 bln yuan
* Says unit wins mechanical related project worth 2.2 billion yuan ($319.37 million)
CAPRI, Italy Oct 2 Telecom Italia debt will be below 25 billion euros ($32 billion) at the end of this year if a mandatory convertible bond is considered as equity capital, the CEO said on Thursday.
"Considering as of now the effect of the mandatory convertible, the debt at the end of the year will be below 25 billion," Marco Patuano said.
In November last year the telecoms group issued a mandatory bond worth 1.3 billion euros, expiring November 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SEOUL, April 18 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp said on Tuesday it expects to have a war chest of some $4.4 billion for acquisitions after an imminent IPO, and plans to roll out its new blockbuster game to Japan and China this year.