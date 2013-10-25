MILAN Oct 25 Telecom Italia is
considering scrapping its 2013 dividend and starting a
reorganisation of its Italian activities, two sources close to
the matter said on Friday, ahead of a board meeting next month
to approve a new business plan.
The sources said the heavily indebted telecoms group is also
considering a rights issue and the sale of its Brazilian unit
TIM Participacoes but its board is expected to take
time to decide on both options.
"They need (savings for) one billion euros. They are likely
to scrap the dividend, which would save them some 400 million
euros, and then they'll cut capital expenditure," said one of
the sources.
In a statement, Telecom Italia said it could not comment on
press reports about a possible capital increase, asset disposals
and cancellation of its dividend, calling them "journalistic
speculation."
It said its 2014-2016 business plan would be presented to
the board on Nov. 7.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Silvia Aloisi)