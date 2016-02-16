MILAN Feb 16 Telecom Italia is
targeting early voluntary redundancies for around 3,300 workers
in Italy and aims to cut an additional 250 staff as it seeks to
cut costs, it said on Tuesday in its business plan to 2018.
Between 2016-18, the company will also use solidarity
contracts, under which employees work less but are also paid
less. Those contracts will be used to avoid the equivalent of
2,600 layoffs.
All those measures, part of agreements signed with unions
last year, will allow the company to reduce labour costs by 100
million euros ($111 million) over the plan period.
Efficiency measures in other areas are forecast to save the
phone group an additional 300 million euros.
Earlier on Tuesday, Telecom Italia said it planned to step
up investments in faster fixed and mobile networks over the next
three years in Italy where it sees core earnings returning to
growth from 2017.
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)