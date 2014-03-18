MILAN, March 18 Telecom Italia's top
investor is set to propose ENI Chairman Giuseppe Recchi
as its candidate to become the next Telecom Italia chairman, two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The board of Telco, Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder,
will meet on Wednesday to approve a list of board candidates for
Italy's biggest telephone company ahead of a shareholder meeting
in April that is due to choose a new board.
It was not possible to contact Recchi for a comment. ENI and
Telco declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia
Aloisi)