BRUSSELS, March 16 The European Commission
said on Friday it had asked the Italian government for
information about its plans to unbundle maintenance costs from
monthly fees applied by telecoms firms to check their
compatibility with European Union rules.
Italy's government wants to introduce the step towards
liberalising the telecommunications market as part of measures
aimed at cutting bureaucracy, but it has sparked protests from
Telecom Italia SpA and concerns it will dent earnings.
European telecoms industry lobby ETNO had sent a letter to
EU Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes, saying the rule did
not respect the European regulatory framework, and it called on
the commission to take urgent action.
The commission said on Friday it sent a letter to the
Italian government requesting details such as which operators
would be affected by the change and how it might influence the
national telecoms authority.
"A national legislative provision which would restrict the
decision-making authority of the national regulatory authority
would be incompatible with the EU telecoms rules," the
commission said in a statement.
It said the letter was not a formal notice of an official
infringement procedure.
Italy's government won a confidence vote last week on its
plans to cut red tape, and the package now moves to the Senate
for final approval.
(Writing by Catherine Hornby)