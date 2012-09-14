MILAN, Sept 14 Telecom groups Telecom Italia
and Fastweb said on Friday they had signed a
memorandum of understanding to develop their new generation
fibre optic networks to help expand ultrabroadband services in
Italy.
The MoU will allow the two companies to share costs and
investments in infrastructure development, they said in a joint
statement.
Fastweb is a unit of Swiss telecommunications company
Swisscom.
"With this agreement Italy's two leading TLC infrastructure
operators confirm their readiness to invest in next generation
networks to bring ultrabroadband access to the biggest number of
Italians as quickly as possible," Telecom Italia Chief Operating
Officer Marco Patuano said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)