BRIEF-Adesso proposes increasing dividend by 20 pct
* dgap-adhoc: adesso ag: increase in the dividend by 20 % to eur 0.36 per share proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 11 Italian phone company Telecom Italia said on Thursday the domestic regulator's plan to cut wholesale fees would result in a 110 million euro loss in annual revenue compared to 2012.
Earlier on Thursday, the telecommunications regulator AGCOM said it approved lower fees for wholesale services to access Telecom Italia's copper network. The move must be reviewed by Brussels.
Telecom Italia said the decision was in contrast to recent industry trends, and said it would appeal the decision "to the proper authorities" if approved by the European Commission. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
April 12 (Reuters) - * Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57- TMZ