MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia must
significantly slow the decline in its core-earnings next year to
keep an investment-grade rating as planned asset sales and a
mandatory convertible bond unveiled on Thursday are unlikely to
help cut debt, Fitch said.
The rating agency said that third-quarter results, published
on Thursday, showed that the Italian telecom operator's domestic
business remained under significant pressure.
Fitch said it would cut Telecom Italia's long-term "BBB-"
rating if it saw a possible "high-single digit" decline in
domestic core-earnings next year.
Fitch said its initial view on the 1.3 billion euro
convertible bond was that it would not qualify for equity credit
and would not help reduce leverage.
A possible disposal of the group's stake in Telecom
Argentina and other proposed disposals may reduce leverage, as
measured by Fitch, by around 0.2-0.3 times, it said.
Fitch flagged the significant risk Telecom Italia faced in
seeing through its 2014-2016 plan, also presented on Thursday as
the debt-laden group strives to avoid a rating downgrade.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)