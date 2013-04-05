* T.Italia, Hutchinson say talks at initial stage
* Analysts value 3 Italia at 1.5-2 bln euros
* All-share deal likely route for a merger
* Telecom Italia shares up 1.6 pct
(adds confirmation from Hutchinson, analysts, investor
comments)
By Lisa Jucca and Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN, April 5 Telecom Italia is in
contact with Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa over a
possible tie-up with its Italian mobile phone business.
The move is the indebted Italian company's latest attempt to
revive its fortunes, with Chairman Franco Bernabe under pressure
from investors to deliver higher returns and lift the share
price from near all-time lows.
Meanwhile Hutchinson Whampoa's 3 Italia, also known as H3G,
is struggling to make a profit in Italy's cut-throat mobile
phone market.
The company said it would discuss the matter at a board
meeting scheduled for April 11.
"The contacts are in such embryonic and preliminary state
that the company cannot further comment," Telecom Italia said in
a statement, which was confirmed by Hutchinson Whampoa.
Telecom Italia shares jumped as investors welcomed the
initiative, later paring gains to stand 1.6 percent higher at
0.59 euros at 1651 GMT.
Burdened by more than 28 billion euros ($36 billion) of
debt, Telecom Italian is looking for a strategy to reverse
falling margins in crisis-hit Italy and cooling growth in
Brazil, where it owns mobile phone operator Tim Participacoes
.
Bernabe's plan to bring in a new investor last year failed
when the group's biggest shareholder Telco, which owns more than
one fifth of the company, rejected a 3 billion euro cash
injection from Egyptian magnate Naguib Sawiris.
An association of Telecom Italia retail investors owning
around 0.5 percent said they wanted a deal to succeed this time.
"We are going to oppose in all possible ways any veto or
prejudice from the main shareholder (Telco)," the association
said on Friday.
In the absence of new investment, the company has cut its
dividend and turned to costly hybrid debt to fund much-needed
upgrades to its ageing domestic network.
CHINESE INTEREST?
Analysts estimate 3 Italia could be worth between 1.5
billion euros and 2 billion euros.
Neither side gave any details of how a deal might be
structured. Bankers speculated that Telecom Italia might take
over 3 Italia, likely via an all-share transaction.
That would eliminate a domestic competitor for the Italian
company and ease pressure on falling margins.
Analysts at broker Bernstein said Telecom Italia would be
able to cut costs by putting most of 3 Italia's customers onto
its own network.
"For Telecom Italia the synergies would be large as much of
the network would be redundant," the analysts said in a note for
clients.
They said possible interest in Telecom Italia from Chinese
investors, which would push up its share price, could be a
factor motivating Hutchison Whampoa.
"Perhaps the more interesting question is why would
Hutchison take shares in Telecom Italia? We think
that Telecom Italia could be an interesting target for Chinese
investors," they said, referring to China Mobile's reported
interest in making European investments.
But any deal would face regulatory and political hurdles.
The backing of owners of holding company Telco, which in
turn controls around 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, is also
vital.
Telco is owned by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica
, the largest investor, insurer Generali and
banks IntesaSanpaolo and Mediobanca.
Both Mediobanca and Generali are looking to get rid of their
unprofitable Telecom Italia investment, several sources close to
the situation have told Reuters. But they need to find a buyer
willing to pay a high price to avoid booking hefty losses.
After repeated writedowns, Telco shareholders have booked
Telecom Italia shares at 1.2 euros a share. This is more than
twice the current market price of 0.57 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7780 euros)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Arno Schuetze
in Frankfurt and Kwok Donny in Hong Kong; Editing by Erica
Billingham)