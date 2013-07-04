By Claudia Cristoferi and Leila Abboud
MILAN/PARIS, July 4 Telecom Italia SpA
has ended contacts with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd on
merging their Italian mobile businesses, preferring to focus on
a plan to spin off its fixed-line network.
Italy's biggest telecoms player said on Thursday conditions
were not in place to start official talks with the Hong
Kong-based conglomerate on a tie up with its 3 Italia unit. "At
present there are not the elements necessary to start
negotiations," it said in a statement.
Yet the breakdown of talks with Hutchison could refocus
investor concerns on Telecom Italia's debts of 28.8 billion
euros ($37.2 billion) and the weak conditions in its domestic
market that have eaten into margins.
Contacts between the Italian operator and the Hong
Kong-based group, which is backed by magnate Li Ka Shing, were
first disclosed in April. But Telecom Italia in June postponed a
decision on the Hutchison linkup, focusing instead on a separate
deal to spin off its fixed network into an independent company.
Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Thursday
talks with Hutchison Whampoa were off. "They are definitely
finished," he said after a meeting of the company's board.
Hutchison, whose 3 Italia is the country's smallest mobile
player with a 10 percent market share, has been seeking
consolidation opportunities to bolster its position in six
European markets.
It agreed last week to buy Telefonica's Ireland 02
business for as much as 850 million euros.
PRICE WAR
The deal would have reduced the number of operators in Italy
from four to three, with the aim of blunting a fierce price war
that has erupted this year as recession-weary consumers become
more price conscious.
But for Hutchison, the failure of the talks means it will
have to find another way to fix its Italian business, which
spent twice its revenue in the country last year on network
investments.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier
this week that Hutchison and third-placed Wind, controlled by
VimpelCom, had held talks over a possible merger.
Such a deal would be simpler from an antitrust point of view
than Hutchison linking up with Telecom Italia, but could also
stumble over differences in valuation and control, the people
said.
Hutchison has a so-called "fair value" of 1.5 billion euros
($1.9 billion) on 3 Italia, but some analysts question that
valuation.
"Hutchison's plans must now be on hold in Italy, as Wind is
very unlikely to accommodate their inflated sense of their own
valuation," said Bernstein analyst Robin Bienenstock.
Telecom Italia shares closed up 1.8 percent at 0.53 euros,
while the European telecom index rose 2.2 percent. The
stock remains not far from a 16-year low of 0.5050 euros set
late last month.