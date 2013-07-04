MILAN, July 4 Telecom Italia has ended
talks with Hutchison Whampoa on merging their Italian
mobile businesses, a Telecom Italia board member said on
Thursday.
"The board has decided to interrupt the talks with
Hutchison," Tarak Ben Ammar said.
When then asked if it was merely pause for thought, he said
"no, they are definitely finished."
Talks between the Italian operator and the Hong Kong-based
conglomerate, which is backed by magnate Li Ka Shing, were first
disclosed in April.
But Telecom Italia postponed a decision in June to focus on
a separate deal to spin off its fixed network into an
independent company.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)