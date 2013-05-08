MILAN May 8 Italy's biggest telecoms operator Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it would conclude its assessment on a plan to spin off its fixed line network on May 23.

In a statement, the company said it continued to explore a possible deal with Hutchison Whampoa for a aggregation with the Hong Kong-based group's Italian unit 3 Italia.

It said a panel tasked to assess a deal with Hutchison had recommended that this second phase of assessments is completed in up to 30 days.

The company also approved its first-quarter quarter results which showed a drop in net profit to 364 million euros compared to 605 million euros a year earlier, missing a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 565 million euros.

Telecom Italia also confirmed its 2013 targets and said net debt edged up to 28.767 billion euros at the end of March from 28.3 billion euros at the end of last year. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)