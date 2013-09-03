MILAN, Sept 3 Core Italian shareholders in
Telecom Italia, led by Mediobanca, are
seeking a buyer for their stakes in the Telco holding that
controls the debt-laden telecoms company by Sept. 28, people
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Telco controls 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia and its
members - Telefonica and Italy's Assicurazioni Generali
, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca - have time
until the Sept 28 deadline to exit their shareholder pact.
"Mediobanca is a seller either of Telco or Telecom Italia
shares," one of the sources told Reuters. "After Sept. 28
Mediobanca will sell on the market."
One of the sources said Telefonica wanted to keep the status
quo in Telecom Italia but would "react immedialy" if its control
was threatened.
Telefonica and the Italian shareholders declined to comment.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Stefano Rebaudo and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Lisa Jucca)