BARCELONA Nov 17 Telecom Italia expects its domestic market to be slightly weaker in 2012 as consumers absorb the impact of austerity measures, the group's chief operating officer said on Thursday.

Asked what he expected for 2012, Marco Patuano said the market would be slightly lower, when excluding the impact of regulatory cuts, as some consumers hunt cheaper deals.

"It (the telecoms market) seems to be less exposed to volatility because people are not reducing their total expenditure," he said.

"Traditional services, voice and SMS are considered a commodity and the willingness to pay for those commodities is decreasing. On the other side there is a huge demand for mobile broadband.

"I think close to stability is a little bit optimistic, I would prefer to say a light decrease for 2012, excluding MTRs (regulatory cuts), something in the region of between minus 1 and minus 2.

"Coming to Telecom Italia we are on the right track." (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)