MILAN May 3 Telecom Italia's unlisted controlling shareholder, Telco, is set to refinance its debt through a 600 million euro capital increase, 1.75 billion euros worth of new bonds and a 1.05 billion euro credit line, it said on Thursday.

Telco's board of directors has approved the framework, which is still being finalised, to refinance its 3.4 billion euros debt pile, it said in a statement. The capital increase will be subscribed by existing shareholders.

Telco owns some 22.4 percent of Italy's largest telecoms operator and its shareholders comprise Spain's Telefonica (46.18 percent), Generali (30.58 percent), Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo (11.62 percent each).

Telco has debt worth 2.1 billion euros coming due between May and October and a 1.3 billion euro bond which it can extend to next year. Telco wrote down the book value of its Telecom Italia shares to 1.50 euro per share.

The board of directors also acknowledged the resignation of board member Mario Martin, appointed by Telefonica, and has appointed Natalia Sainz Stuyck. (Reporting by Michel Rose)